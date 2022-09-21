Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Shares Sold by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank lowered its stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,127 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $4,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OMC. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in Omnicom Group by 103.5% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 200,985 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,725,000 after purchasing an additional 102,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Omnicom Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,374,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $319,993,000 after purchasing an additional 38,529 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,046,826 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $223,242,000 after purchasing an additional 368,109 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 34,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. raised its position in Omnicom Group by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 3,785 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.85% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, VP Michael J. Obrien sold 18,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.47, for a total value of $1,268,460.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 131,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,239,885.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Omnicom Group Trading Down 2.8 %

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Omnicom Group from $96.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Edward Jones lowered Omnicom Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Barclays raised their target price on Omnicom Group from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Macquarie lowered Omnicom Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.70.

NYSE:OMC opened at $65.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $68.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.83. The company has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.31 and a 52-week high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 39.15% and a net margin of 9.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.83%.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Stories

