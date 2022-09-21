Amalgamated Bank Raises Stake in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Amalgamated Bank boosted its position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,582 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,026 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Datadog were worth $4,329,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Datadog by 8.0% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 44.4% during the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its stake in shares of Datadog by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.98% of the company’s stock.

Get Datadog alerts:

Insider Transactions at Datadog

In other news, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total transaction of $378,374.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,892.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Datadog news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.25, for a total value of $1,578,750.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 209,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,082,502.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Julie Richardson sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.87, for a total value of $378,374.22. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $380,892.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,052 shares of company stock worth $10,159,510. 15.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Datadog Stock Down 0.2 %

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on DDOG shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on Datadog from $180.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $172.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research reduced their target price on Datadog to $137.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Datadog from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Datadog from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $93.57 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $101.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $111.01. The stock has a market cap of $29.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 9,366.37 and a beta of 1.13. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.12 and a 52-week high of $199.68.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $406.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $381.28 million. Datadog had a return on equity of 2.24% and a net margin of 0.48%. The company’s revenue was up 73.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.02) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Datadog Profile

(Get Rating)

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.