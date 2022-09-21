Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 696,110 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,616 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $23,236,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NULV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $156,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $158,000. Carret Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter worth $208,000.
Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF Stock Down 1.5 %
NULV opened at $33.10 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $34.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.54. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70.
