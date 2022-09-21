Insider Buying: Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO) Director Purchases 17,147 Shares of Stock

Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) Director Charles A. Rowland, Jr. bought 17,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.41 per share, with a total value of $92,765.27. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 142,566 shares in the company, valued at approximately $771,282.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Generation Bio Price Performance

NASDAQ GBIO opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. Generation Bio Co. has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $26.70. The company has a market capitalization of $302.73 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.96. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.38.

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.63) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Generation Bio Co. will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Generation Bio

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on GBIO shares. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Generation Bio from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Generation Bio from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generation Bio currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.33.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 63.1% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 15.6% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 30,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 4,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Generation Bio by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 87,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after buying an additional 6,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Further Reading

