MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.11 Per Share

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund (NYSE:MEGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, September 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th will be given a dividend of 0.1083 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 23rd. This is a boost from MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11.

MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Stock Performance

NYSE MEGI opened at $15.25 on Wednesday. MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund has a 1-year low of $14.80 and a 1-year high of $20.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.09.

Get MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,184,000. FCA Corp TX acquired a new position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the first quarter valued at $1,172,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 622.2% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $827,000 after buying an additional 37,586 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund by 165.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 117,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,228,000 after buying an additional 73,183 shares during the period.

About MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund

The Fund’s investment objective is to seek a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income. There is no assurance that the Fund will achieve its investment objective. Tthe Fund invests at least 80% of its assets (net assets plus borrowings for investment purposes) in securities issued by infrastructure companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MainStay CBRE Global Infrastructure Megatrends Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.