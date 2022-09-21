International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from International Flavors & Fragrances’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79.

International Flavors & Fragrances has raised its dividend by an average of 3.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 19 consecutive years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a payout ratio of 51.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $6.44 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 50.3%.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock opened at $101.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $25.89 billion, a PE ratio of 40.62, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $121.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.64. International Flavors & Fragrances has a fifty-two week low of $100.83 and a fifty-two week high of $155.00.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $3.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.25 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 7.05% and a net margin of 5.03%. The business’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 5.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $169.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered International Flavors & Fragrances from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $160.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $144.14.

In related news, EVP Francisco Fortanet sold 10,000 shares of International Flavors & Fragrances stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $1,250,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,154,625. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 48.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 244 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $202,000. Geller Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances in the first quarter worth about $208,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in International Flavors & Fragrances in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $247,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC raised its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic active and natural health ingredients for use in various consumer products in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Greater Asia, North America, and Latin America. It operates through Nourish, Scent, Health & Biosciences, and Pharma Solutions segments.

