Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE) Short Interest Up 6.8% in August

Lands’ End, Inc. (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 1,030,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 243,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.5 days. Currently, 8.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Lands’ End Price Performance

NASDAQ:LE opened at $8.23 on Wednesday. Lands’ End has a 52 week low of $8.01 and a 52 week high of $29.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock has a market cap of $272.58 million, a PE ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 2.40. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.63.

Lands’ End (NASDAQ:LE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by $0.07. Lands’ End had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 2.49%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Lands’ End will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lands’ End

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in Lands’ End by 356.9% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 192,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,042,000 after acquiring an additional 150,193 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Lands’ End by 39.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 107,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 30,094 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter worth $442,000. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lands’ End by 188.5% in the second quarter. Chilton Investment Co. Inc. now owns 750,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,968,000 after acquiring an additional 490,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Lands’ End during the 2nd quarter valued at about $296,000. Institutional investors own 40.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on LE. Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Lands’ End to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lands’ End from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Lands’ End to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th.

About Lands’ End

Lands' End, Inc operates as a uni-channel retailer of casual clothing, accessories, footwear, and home products in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through U.S. eCommerce, Europe eCommerce, Japan eCommerce, Outfitters, Third Party, and Retail segments. The company sells its products online through e-commerce, company operated stores, as well as through third party distribution channels under the Lands' End, Let's Get Comfy, Lands' End Lighthouse, Square Rigger, Squall, Super-T, Drifter, Outrigger, Marinac, Beach Living, as well as Supima, No-Gape, Starfish, Iron Knees, Hyde Park, Year' Rounder, ClassMate, Willis & Geiger, and ThermaCheck brands.

