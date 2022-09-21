Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD) Trading Up 4.3%

Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) were up 4.3% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $13.36 and last traded at $13.29. Approximately 315,242 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 24,013,043 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.74.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on WBD shares. Wolfe Research reduced their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “peer perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Warner Bros. Discovery in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut Warner Bros. Discovery from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Warner Bros. Discovery from $52.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.63.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Warner Bros. Discovery ( NASDAQ:WBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. Warner Bros. Discovery had a negative net margin of 14.32% and a positive return on equity of 2.44%. The business had revenue of $9.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 220.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Warner Bros. Discovery news, insider Gerhard Zeiler acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.69 per share, for a total transaction of $293,800.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 230,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,386,147.83. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 6.07% of the company’s stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

