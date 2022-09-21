WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Up 4%

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) shares traded up 4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $35.62 and last traded at $35.50. 59,839 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,199,271 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.15.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on WRK. TheStreet raised WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com upgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup downgraded WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on WestRock from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.29.

WestRock Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $8.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.83, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.46.

WestRock Announces Dividend

WestRock ( NYSE:WRK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.04. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The firm had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that WestRock will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other WestRock news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total transaction of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John L. O’neal sold 5,173 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $220,111.15. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,305 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,277.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Nevels sold 2,483 shares of WestRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,179.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $606,849.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On WestRock

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WRK. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,619,872 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,440,053,000 after acquiring an additional 252,490 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,390,460 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,053,023,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,498 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. grew its position in WestRock by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 8,829,104 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $351,752,000 after acquiring an additional 1,652,804 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in WestRock by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,632,981 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $362,796,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA grew its position in WestRock by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 7,511,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $299,243,000 after acquiring an additional 153,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.52% of the company’s stock.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

