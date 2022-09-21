Short Interest in DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF) Expands By 10.8%

DiaSorin S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:DSRLF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 199,500 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 180,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 997.5 days.

DSRLF opened at $124.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $132.36 and its 200-day moving average is $130.44. DiaSorin has a 1-year low of $0.01 and a 1-year high of $238.00.

Featured Articles

DiaSorin S.p.A. develops, manufactures, and distributes immunodiagnostics and molecular diagnostics testing kits in Europe, Africa, North America, Central and South America, the Asia Pacific, and China. The company provides various immunodiagnostic LIAISON platforms, including LIAISON XS, LIAISON XL, and LIAISON XL LAS; and molecular diagnostics platform comprising of LIAISON MDX for use in the amplification of nucleic acids to diagnose viral infections through the identification of virus in patient's biological sample.

