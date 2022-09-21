Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS) Short Interest Up 10.8% in August

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited (NASDAQ:CCTS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 3,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 22,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Price Performance

NASDAQ CCTS opened at $10.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.96. Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $10.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CCTS. Context Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,029,000. P Schoenfeld Asset Management LP purchased a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at $3,976,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 4th quarter valued at $3,945,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 during the 1st quarter valued at $3,479,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP boosted its holdings in Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 by 140.0% during the 1st quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,964,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the period.

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Company Profile

Cactus Acquisition Corp. 1 Limited does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology-based healthcare industries. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Cranbury, New Jersey.

