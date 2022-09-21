Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,200,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the August 15th total of 33,920,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,430,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.8 days. Approximately 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Amcor Stock Performance

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $17.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.77. Amcor has a twelve month low of $10.66 and a twelve month high of $13.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.44 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.24. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.82 billion. Amcor had a return on equity of 27.37% and a net margin of 5.53%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Amcor will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Insiders Place Their Bets

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.57%.

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,301.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Eric V. Roegner sold 1,035,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.58, for a total transaction of $13,029,709.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 278,308 shares in the company, valued at $3,501,114.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 27,500 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.46, for a total value of $342,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,401,301.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,905,114 shares of company stock valued at $35,840,080 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCR. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Amcor during the 1st quarter worth about $272,000. Veritable L.P. raised its stake in Amcor by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 43,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after buying an additional 5,107 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amcor by 6.1% in the first quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Ltd. now owns 68,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $778,000 after acquiring an additional 3,954 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Amcor by 8.0% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 666,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,004,000 after purchasing an additional 49,481 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the 4th quarter worth $487,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have issued reports on AMCR. Morgan Stanley cut Amcor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Macquarie lowered shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Amcor from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.15.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

