Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Short Interest Update

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,390,000 shares, an increase of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,020,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on Electronic Arts in a report on Monday, June 20th. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $141.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, June 10th. MKM Partners downgraded Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $131.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Electronic Arts from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $150.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total transaction of $1,006,795.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,213,478.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CTO Kenneth A. Moss sold 30,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.28, for a total transaction of $4,032,002.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 249,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,759,479.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 8,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.05, for a total value of $1,006,795.10. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 34,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,213,478.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,901 shares of company stock valued at $12,015,172 in the last quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of EA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,528,573 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $3,103,418,000 after purchasing an additional 436,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,802,596 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,758,246,000 after purchasing an additional 149,746 shares during the period. Public Investment Fund increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 12.7% in the second quarter. Public Investment Fund now owns 16,011,844 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,947,841,000 after purchasing an additional 1,801,844 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,178,078 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,870,088,000 after purchasing an additional 74,982 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 18.7% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,792,775 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $1,491,902,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,869 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EA opened at $120.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $128.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.35. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $109.24 and a 52-week high of $146.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.63%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.05%.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Featured Articles

