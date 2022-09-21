Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,940,000 shares, an increase of 6.9% from the August 15th total of 7,430,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.6 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EXTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Extreme Networks to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Extreme Networks in a research note on Tuesday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.38.

Extreme Networks Price Performance

NASDAQ EXTR opened at $13.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.53 and a beta of 2.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.11 and a 200 day moving average of $11.37. Extreme Networks has a one year low of $8.49 and a one year high of $16.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Extreme Networks ( NASDAQ:EXTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The technology company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $278.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.96 million. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 82.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Extreme Networks will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Extreme Networks news, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 230,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,461,190. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CRO Joseph A. Vitalone sold 35,372 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $530,580.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 41,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $619,470. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Raj Khanna sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 230,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,461,190. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,054 shares of company stock valued at $1,733,210 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Extreme Networks

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXTR. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,359,864 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $211,964,000 after buying an additional 281,710 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Extreme Networks by 7.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,066,504 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $147,332,000 after purchasing an additional 821,201 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 11,055,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,986,000 after purchasing an additional 2,141,000 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,797,796 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,796,000 after purchasing an additional 921,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,405,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,296,000 after purchasing an additional 51,557 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Extreme Networks Company Profile

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

Featured Stories

