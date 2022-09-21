Short Interest in Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG) Grows By 6.8%

Insignia Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,500 shares, an increase of 6.8% from the August 15th total of 19,200 shares. Approximately 2.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 66,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Insignia Systems Trading Down 2.0 %

Insignia Systems stock opened at $6.76 on Wednesday. Insignia Systems has a 1-year low of $4.93 and a 1-year high of $35.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.44.

Insignia Systems (NASDAQ:ISIG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.25 million for the quarter. Insignia Systems had a negative return on equity of 89.33% and a negative net margin of 16.79%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Insignia Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $133,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in Insignia Systems in the first quarter worth approximately $138,000. Institutional investors own 12.79% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Insignia Systems in a research report on Friday, September 16th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Insignia Systems, Inc provides in-store advertising solutions to consumer-packaged goods manufacturers, retailers, shopper marketing agencies, and brokerages in the United States. It offers in-store signage solutions, which provides point-of-purchase services; merchandising solutions that include various corrugate displays, side caps, free standing shippers, and customized end-cap solutions; and on-pack solutions, which include BoxTalk, coupons, recipes, and cross-promotions.

