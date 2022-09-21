E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO) Trading Down 6.4%

Shares of E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) dropped 6.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.60. Approximately 72,613 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 2,425,162 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.05.

E2open Parent Stock Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average of $7.01 and a 200-day moving average of $7.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

E2open Parent (NYSE:ETWO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 11th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). E2open Parent had a negative net margin of 6.71% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $160.38 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that E2open Parent Holdings, Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at E2open Parent

Institutional Investors Weigh In On E2open Parent

In other E2open Parent news, COO Peter Hantman sold 21,578 shares of E2open Parent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $152,340.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 116,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $820,336.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $550,295. 5.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ETWO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of E2open Parent by 83.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,103,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692,914 shares in the last quarter. DG Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 1st quarter worth approximately $16,001,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of E2open Parent during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,359,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,665,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eminence Capital LP raised its position in shares of E2open Parent by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 15,461,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $120,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,536 shares during the last quarter.

E2open Parent Company Profile

E2open Parent Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based and end-to-end supply chain management SaaS platform in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's software solutions orchestrate supply chains and realize value and return on investment for its blue-chip customers. Its software combines networks, data, and applications to provide a platform that allows customers to optimize their supply chain across channel shaping, demand sensing, business planning, global trade management, transportation and logistics, collaborative manufacturing, and supply management.

