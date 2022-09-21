Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX) Short Interest Update

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CGTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 38,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 505,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGTX. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognition Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Bangor Savings Bank acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $51,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Diligent Investors LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Cognition Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $92,000. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:CGTX opened at $1.78 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. Cognition Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $1.50 and a 12-month high of $13.80.

Cognition Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CGTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.06. Equities analysts predict that Cognition Therapeutics will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cognition Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule therapeutics targeting age-related degenerative diseases and disorders of the central nervous system and retina. Its lead product candidate is CT1812, a sigma-2 receptor antagonist, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial to treat early-stage Alzheimer's disease; in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of dementia with Lewy bodies (DLB); and in preclinical trial to treat dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD).

