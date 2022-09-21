Short Interest in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) Increases By 10.7%

Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,920,000 shares, a growth of 10.7% from the August 15th total of 8,060,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,610,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price target on Antero Midstream from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. TheStreet cut Antero Midstream from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Antero Midstream presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Antero Midstream Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. Antero Midstream has a 1 year low of $8.56 and a 1 year high of $11.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 2.56. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its 200-day moving average is $10.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

Antero Midstream ( NYSE:AM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $228.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.28 million. Antero Midstream had a return on equity of 17.01% and a net margin of 36.84%. The business’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 27th were issued a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.98%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 26th. Antero Midstream’s payout ratio is 130.44%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Antero Midstream

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AM. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 11.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,651 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 3.4% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 35,609 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 44,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 9.7% during the first quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 13,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of Antero Midstream by 5.6% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,855 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. 52.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy infrastructure. It operates through Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling segments. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

Featured Articles

