Short Interest in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Rises By 10.6%

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 437,700 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 395,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 2.8 %

Shares of CMCO stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $804.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26.

Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.83%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 184.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,670 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the second quarter valued at about $54,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at about $142,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Columbus McKinnon by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,444 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Columbus McKinnon in the first quarter valued at about $244,000. 96.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on CMCO. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.

About Columbus McKinnon

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.

