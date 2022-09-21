Short Interest in Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) Rises By 10.6%

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 437,700 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the August 15th total of 395,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 104,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Columbus McKinnon Trading Down 2.8 %
Shares of CMCO stock opened at $28.11 on Wednesday. Columbus McKinnon has a 52-week low of $26.42 and a 52-week high of $54.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $804.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.26.
Columbus McKinnon Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th were given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 17.83%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Columbus McKinnon
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on CMCO. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Columbus McKinnon has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.25.
About Columbus McKinnon
Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets intelligent motion solutions to ergonomically move, lift, position, and secure materials worldwide. The company offers electric, air-powered, lever, and hand hoists; hoist trolleys, explosion-protected and custom engineered hoists, and winches; crane systems, such as crane components and kits, enclosed track rail systems, mobile and jib cranes, and fall protection systems, as well as material handling solutions; rigging equipment comprising below-the-hook lifting devices, shackles, chains and chains accessories, forestry and hand tools, lifting slings, lashing systems, and tie-downs and load binders; rotary unions and swivel joints; and mechanical and electromechanical actuators.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Columbus McKinnon (CMCO)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.