National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) Short Interest Up 10.5% in August

National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, an increase of 10.5% from the August 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 274,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.2 days. Approximately 2.7% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of National Health Investors from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $62.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.25.

National Health Investors Stock Performance

Shares of National Health Investors stock opened at $62.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 12.92, a current ratio of 12.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $64.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.84. National Health Investors has a 52 week low of $50.22 and a 52 week high of $67.16.

National Health Investors Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s payout ratio is currently 246.58%.

In other National Health Investors news, Director Robert G. Adams acquired 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.93 per share, with a total value of $98,895.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 85,411 shares in the company, valued at $5,631,147.23. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Health Investors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 607 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $573,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $289,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in National Health Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in National Health Investors by 566.0% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 65.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About National Health Investors

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Featured Articles

