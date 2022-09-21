Short Interest in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) Rises By 10.4%

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400,000 shares, a growth of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 4,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 837,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6.4 days. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $272,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,255,845.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Quest Diagnostics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 88.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Quest Diagnostics Trading Down 1.0 %

DGX stock opened at $124.34 on Wednesday. Quest Diagnostics has a 1-year low of $122.63 and a 1-year high of $174.16. The firm has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $132.42 and its 200-day moving average is $135.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 14.02%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Quest Diagnostics will post 9.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DGX. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $142.00 price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $148.50.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

