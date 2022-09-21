Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA) Short Interest Update

Mueller Water Products, Inc. (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,290,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the August 15th total of 2,980,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 882,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.7 days. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mueller Water Products

In other Mueller Water Products news, Director Thomas J. Hansen sold 12,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $150,936.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 82,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $985,056. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Mueller Water Products alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mueller Water Products

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sonen Capital LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Sonen Capital LLC now owns 19,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 227,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Mueller Water Products by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,291 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Mueller Water Products Stock Performance

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of Mueller Water Products in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Mueller Water Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Mueller Water Products from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Mueller Water Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.67.

Mueller Water Products stock opened at $10.55 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 3.26. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.29. Mueller Water Products has a fifty-two week low of $10.38 and a fifty-two week high of $17.37.

Mueller Water Products (NYSE:MWA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $333.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $330.29 million. Mueller Water Products had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mueller Water Products will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mueller Water Products Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 10th were given a $0.058 dividend. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Mueller Water Products’s payout ratio is presently 41.07%.

About Mueller Water Products

(Get Rating)

Mueller Water Products Inc manufactures and markets products and services used in the transmission, distribution, and measurement of water in North America and internationally. Its products and services are used by municipalities, and the residential and non-residential construction industries. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Mueller Water Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mueller Water Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.