Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Shares Down 5.9%

Shares of Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) fell 5.9% on Monday . The company traded as low as $21.06 and last traded at $21.06. 2,264 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 251,487 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.38.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MRUS. Guggenheim raised their price target on Merus from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Merus in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut Merus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Merus from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.22.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.18.

Merus ( NASDAQ:MRUS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $12.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.54 million. Merus had a negative return on equity of 18.74% and a negative net margin of 101.83%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Merus will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sven Ante Lundberg purchased 5,826 shares of Merus stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.92 per share, for a total transaction of $133,531.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 25,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $592,940.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 10,870 shares of company stock worth $249,407. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Merus by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,889 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,196,000 after purchasing an additional 638 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Merus by 53.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,825 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 989 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Merus by 10.9% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Merus by 37.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,347 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares in the last quarter. 76.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

