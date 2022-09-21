Nextdoor (NYSE:KIND) Trading Down 6.2%

Nextdoor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KIND – Get Rating)’s stock price fell 6.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as 3.19 and last traded at 3.20. 29,324 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 2,341,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at 3.41.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on KIND. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Nextdoor to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $3.00 to $2.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on Nextdoor from $4.50 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Nextdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of 4.55.
The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of 3.29 and a 200 day moving average of 3.95.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $134,000. Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $924,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $358,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,032,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Nextdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Institutional investors own 31.14% of the company’s stock.
Nextdoor Holdings, Inc operates as the neighborhood network that connects neighbors, businesses, and public services in the United States and internationally. It enables small and mid-sized businesses, large brands, public agencies, and nonprofits to receive information, give and get help, and build connections.
