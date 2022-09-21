Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dyadic International, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 309,900 shares, a growth of 10.3% from the August 15th total of 281,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 33,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.4 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Dyadic International Trading Down 7.2 %

DYAI stock opened at $1.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.72 and a 200 day moving average of $2.73. Dyadic International has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $5.90.

Dyadic International (NASDAQ:DYAI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 million. Dyadic International had a negative return on equity of 66.67% and a negative net margin of 506.23%. As a group, analysts predict that Dyadic International will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of Dyadic International

Separately, Dawson James cut shares of Dyadic International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Dyadic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Dyadic International by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 28,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 7,650 shares during the period. Finally, Forefront Analytics LLC lifted its stake in Dyadic International by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Forefront Analytics LLC now owns 46,771 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 13,100 shares during the period. 13.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dyadic International

Dyadic International, Inc, a biotechnology platform company, develops, produces, and sells enzymes and other proteins in the United States. The company utilizes its patented and proprietary C1 platform and other technologies to conduct research, development, and commercial activities for the development and manufacturing of human and animal vaccines and drugs, such as virus like particles and antigens, monoclonal antibodies, bi/tri-specific antibodies, fab antibody fragments, Fc-fusion proteins, biosimilars and/or biobetters, and other therapeutic enzymes and proteins.

