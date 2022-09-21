Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGD. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 22.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 634,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,109,000 after acquiring an additional 115,786 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 6.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 141,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,328,000 after buying an additional 8,424 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 14.9% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund by 8.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 3,526 shares during the last quarter.

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

