Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07 (NYSE:AGD)

Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund (NYSE:AGD – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.065 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 2.9% annually over the last three years.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Stock Down 1.2 %
Shares of NYSE AGD opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund has a 1-year low of $8.95 and a 1-year high of $12.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.02.
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund Company Profile
Abrdn Global Dynamic Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Alpine Woods Capital Investors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in growth and value stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
