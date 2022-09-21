FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,630,000 shares, a growth of 10.8% from the August 15th total of 5,080,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 723,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.8 days. Approximately 6.6% of the shares of the company are sold short.

FibroGen Stock Performance

NASDAQ:FGEN opened at $12.27 on Wednesday. FibroGen has a 52 week low of $7.81 and a 52 week high of $16.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.03 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.67.

FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.94) by $0.16. FibroGen had a negative net margin of 83.64% and a negative return on equity of 100.51%. The business had revenue of $29.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.15 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($1.45) earnings per share. FibroGen’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that FibroGen will post -3 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FGEN. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of FibroGen from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of FibroGen to $14.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of FibroGen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FGEN. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in FibroGen by 369.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in FibroGen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in FibroGen by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 4,236 shares during the period. 74.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

