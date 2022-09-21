Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI) Declares $0.12 Monthly Dividend

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:ASGI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, September 12th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd.

Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE ASGI opened at $17.70 on Wednesday. Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund has a 12 month low of $17.28 and a 12 month high of $21.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.92.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASGI. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd grew its holdings in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 44.1% in the first quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund during the first quarter valued at approximately $334,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 197.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 34,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 23,037 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 7.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 31,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund by 106.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 108,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 56,108 shares in the last quarter.

About Abrdn Global Infrastructure Income Fund

Aberdeen Standard Global Infrastructure Income Fund seeks to provide a high level of total return with an emphasis on current income by investing in assets that provide necessary services to society.

The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing in a portfolio of income-producing public and private

infrastructure equity investments from around the world.

