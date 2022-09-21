Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.17

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, September 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.166 per share by the pipeline company on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16.

Pembina Pipeline has increased its dividend payment by an average of 5.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Pembina Pipeline has a dividend payout ratio of 93.1% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Research analysts expect Pembina Pipeline to earn $2.31 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.01 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 87.0%.

Get Pembina Pipeline alerts:

Pembina Pipeline Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE PBA opened at $34.72 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.39 and its 200-day moving average is $37.34. The stock has a market cap of $19.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a P/E/G ratio of 5.13 and a beta of 1.24. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $28.89 and a twelve month high of $42.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline ( NYSE:PBA Get Rating ) (TSE:PPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.22. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 14.15% and a return on equity of 12.70%. The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 62.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP increased its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 17,715 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 2,706 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,648,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $199,686,000 after purchasing an additional 1,499,309 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 252.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 123,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 88,242 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Pembina Pipeline by 39.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 23,465 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 6,628 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 120,992 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $4,276,000 after buying an additional 5,135 shares in the last quarter. 54.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.63.

About Pembina Pipeline

(Get Rating)

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Pembina Pipeline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pembina Pipeline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.