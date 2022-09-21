Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Lowered to Neutral at Bradesco Corretora

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SID. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.

Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SID. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 357.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,446,582 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,422,000 after buying an additional 1,130,260 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 39.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,108,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,803,000 after buying an additional 877,887 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,904,114 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,209,000 after buying an additional 730,767 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 625.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 480,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 413,946 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 972.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 412,464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after acquiring an additional 374,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.82% of the company’s stock.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

