Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Lowered to Neutral at Bradesco Corretora

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating) was downgraded by Bradesco Corretora from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SID. Bank of America downgraded Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Trading Down 1.9 %
Shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional stock opened at $2.58 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional has a twelve month low of $2.42 and a twelve month high of $5.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a PE ratio of 2.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.80.
Institutional Trading of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional Company Profile
Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.
