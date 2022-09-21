Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) PT Raised to $97.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.25% from the stock’s current price.

MS has been the subject of several other research reports. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $97.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Morgan Stanley from $91.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Morgan Stanley from $105.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $100.23.

Shares of NYSE:MS opened at $87.19 on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley has a twelve month low of $72.05 and a twelve month high of $109.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The company has a market cap of $149.69 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $85.89 and its 200 day moving average is $84.08.

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.50 billion. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 22.76%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Morgan Stanley will post 6.69 EPS for the current year.

Morgan Stanley announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 14.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Morgan Stanley news, major shareholder Stanley Morgan acquired 8,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of $8.41 per share, for a total transaction of $72,309.18. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,598 shares in the company, valued at $72,309.18. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MS. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 78.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in Morgan Stanley during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Morgan Stanley in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Morgan Stanley by 3,233.3% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. 83.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

