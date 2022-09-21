Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) PT Lowered to $62.00

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $63.00 to $62.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 24.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on EHC. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Barclays dropped their price target on Encompass Health from $80.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Encompass Health from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.00.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $50.00 on Wednesday. Encompass Health has a twelve month low of $44.33 and a twelve month high of $78.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.02.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 6.22%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Encompass Health will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Encompass Health news, CEO Mark J. Tarr sold 20,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.25, for a total transaction of $1,088,909.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 440,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,477,658.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Encompass Health by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Encompass Health by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 545,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,618,000 after purchasing an additional 19,287 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Encompass Health by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 225,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 135,200 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,229,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,211,000 after purchasing an additional 9,359 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Encompass Health by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,389,517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,679,000 after acquiring an additional 170,155 shares during the last quarter. 93.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

