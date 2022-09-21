Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Lowered to $116.00

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $117.00 to $116.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 19.34% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MPC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research report on Monday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $94.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on Marathon Petroleum from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Marathon Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marathon Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.54.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE MPC opened at $97.20 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $94.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.38. Marathon Petroleum has a 52 week low of $56.67 and a 52 week high of $114.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 1.70.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Marathon Petroleum ( NYSE:MPC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $10.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.98 by $5.63. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 23.85% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $54.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 82.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum will post 21.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 14,353 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.41, for a total transaction of $1,512,949.73. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 7,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $829,892.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Marathon Petroleum

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 24.0% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,816,320 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,196,000 after acquiring an additional 933,145 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 621 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 70,903 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,537,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 245.2% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 57,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after buying an additional 41,124 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Marathon Petroleum by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,954 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale.

