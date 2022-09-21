Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) Rating Lowered to Hold at SEB Equities

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at SEB Equities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ALV. BNP Paribas upgraded Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup raised their price target on Autoliv from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Autoliv from $74.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Autoliv from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Autoliv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.67.

Autoliv Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NYSE ALV opened at $73.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.05 and a beta of 1.67. Autoliv has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $110.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $79.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $76.53.

Insider Activity

Autoliv ( NYSE:ALV Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The auto parts company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Autoliv had a return on equity of 11.35% and a net margin of 4.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Autoliv will post 4.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autoliv news, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total transaction of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Cevian Capital Ii Gp Ltd acquired 162,436 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.35 per share, for a total transaction of $12,889,296.60. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,053,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,358,397.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Magnus Jarlegren sold 496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.39, for a total value of $41,361.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $264,763.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 374,916 shares of company stock valued at $29,565,398 and have sold 2,496 shares valued at $209,361. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Autoliv during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Autoliv in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at $72,000. 48.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Autoliv Company Profile

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, inflator technologies, and battery cut-off switches, as well as anti-whiplash systems and pedestrian protection systems, and connected safety services and solutions for riders of powered two wheelers.

