Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) PT Lowered to $5.00 at BMO Capital Markets

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $6.00 to $5.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential upside of 5.93% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SFIX. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Stitch Fix from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group restated a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Stitch Fix in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Stitch Fix currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Shares of SFIX stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.66. The company has a market cap of $510.56 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.96. Stitch Fix has a twelve month low of $4.61 and a twelve month high of $44.65.

In other news, Director J William Gurley acquired 1,000,000 shares of Stitch Fix stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.43 per share, with a total value of $5,430,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,149,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,673,207.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 27.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFIX. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Stitch Fix by 64.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 145,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,746,000 after acquiring an additional 57,038 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Stitch Fix by 29.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 31,394 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Stitch Fix by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

