Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) Price Target Cut to $4.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 15.25% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stitch Fix from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Stitch Fix from $11.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Stitch Fix in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.60.

SFIX stock opened at $4.72 on Wednesday. Stitch Fix has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $44.65. The stock has a market cap of $510.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 1.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.97 and its 200 day moving average is $7.66.

In related news, Director J William Gurley bought 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.43 per share, for a total transaction of $5,430,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,149,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,673,207.66. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 27.01% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Stitch Fix by 56.6% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,858,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033,699 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix in the second quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Stitch Fix during the 2nd quarter worth about $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 9.3% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix by 35.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 80,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 20,867 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

