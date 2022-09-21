Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) PT Lowered to $8.00 at Piper Sandler

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Piper Sandler from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 50.09% from the stock’s previous close.

BYND has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Beyond Meat from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Mizuho raised their price target on Beyond Meat from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut their price objective on Beyond Meat from $20.00 to $10.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.12.

NASDAQ:BYND opened at $16.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.16, a current ratio of 7.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.60. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.82. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.05 and a beta of 1.86. Beyond Meat has a twelve month low of $15.97 and a twelve month high of $115.48.

Beyond Meat ( NASDAQ:BYND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by ($0.31). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 71.78% and a negative return on equity of 400.17%. The company had revenue of $147.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.08 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Beyond Meat’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Beyond Meat will post -5.26 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Beth Moskowitz sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.51, for a total transaction of $75,020.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $838,648.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Beyond Meat by 110.3% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 614 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Beyond Meat by 1,657.1% in the 4th quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Beyond Meat by 48.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Beyond Meat by 4,288.9% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 1,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 60.98% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Meat, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club store, convenience store and natural retailer channels, and direct-to-consumer, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools.

