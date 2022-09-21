CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 97,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 30,106 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $5,862,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSGP. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in CoStar Group by 16,125.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 649 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 161 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,253 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 281 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in shares of CoStar Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 95.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CoStar Group Stock Performance

Shares of CSGP stock opened at $70.78 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $70.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.31. The stock has a market cap of $28.03 billion, a PE ratio of 84.26 and a beta of 0.93. CoStar Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $101.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 11.95 and a current ratio of 11.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CoStar Group ( NASDAQ:CSGP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.11. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 16.03%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSGP. Citigroup raised their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on CoStar Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on CoStar Group from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.78.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other CoStar Group news, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total transaction of $104,286.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,534,345.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other CoStar Group news, insider Michael J. Desmarais sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.51, for a total transaction of $145,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,872,773.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John W. Hill sold 1,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.49, for a total value of $104,286.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,534,345.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CoStar Group Profile

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplace services to the commercial real estate, hospitality, residential, and related professionals industries in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers CoStar Property that provides inventory of office, industrial, retail, multifamily, hospitality, and student housing properties and land; CoStar COMPS, a robust database of comparable commercial real estate sales transactions; CoStar Market Analytics to view and report on aggregated market and submarket trends; and CoStar Tenant, an online business-to-business prospecting and analytical tool that provides tenant information.

