Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 838 Shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 838 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in ZTO Express (Cayman) were worth $5,788,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sara Bay Financial bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $144,000. Farmer Steven Patrick bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 2nd quarter valued at $317,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,089,794 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $27,244,000 after acquiring an additional 89,544 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in ZTO Express (Cayman) by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 189,036 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,726,000 after acquiring an additional 33,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new stake in ZTO Express (Cayman) in the 1st quarter valued at $3,578,000. 39.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ZTO Express (Cayman) from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.70.

ZTO Express (Cayman) Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ZTO stock opened at $26.14 on Wednesday. ZTO Express has a 1 year low of $19.72 and a 1 year high of $34.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of -0.06.

ZTO Express (Cayman) (NYSE:ZTO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The transportation company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. ZTO Express (Cayman) had a net margin of 16.95% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ZTO Express will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ZTO Express (Cayman)

ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc provides express delivery and other value-added logistics services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers delivery services for e-commerce and traditional merchants, and other express service users. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a fleet of approximately 10,900 trucks.

