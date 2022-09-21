Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Cuts Stake in Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lowered its position in shares of Crown Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 62,296 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned 0.05% of Crown worth $5,742,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Connable Office Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 2,840 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 92.7% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 237 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Crown by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 3,713 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $464,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC raised its holdings in Crown by 3.1% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 4,040 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its holdings in Crown by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 14,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on CCK shares. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Crown from $147.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Crown from $137.00 to $135.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Crown from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Crown from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Crown from $165.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.70.

Crown Trading Down 4.8 %

CCK stock opened at $90.67 on Wednesday. Crown Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $85.85 and a twelve month high of $130.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.54.

Crown (NYSE:CCK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.07. Crown had a negative net margin of 3.07% and a positive return on equity of 40.47%. The business had revenue of $3.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.14 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Crown Holdings, Inc. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

Crown Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 10th. Crown’s payout ratio is currently -29.43%.

Insider Transactions at Crown

In other Crown news, VP Christy L. Kalaus sold 500 shares of Crown stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $46,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,546.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Crown

Crown Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells packaging products and equipment for consumer goods and industrial products in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products for consumer goods, including steel and aluminum cans for food and beverage industries. The company also provides products for industrial products, such as steel and plastic strap consumables and equipment, paper-based protective packaging, and plastic film consumables and equipment to metals, food and beverage, construction, agricultural, corrugated, and general industries.

Further Reading

