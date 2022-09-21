Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Sells 22,654 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 44.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 22,654 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $5,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 3,233.3% during the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 100 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 419.0% during the first quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 109 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Finally, Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Rockwell Automation during the first quarter valued at $32,000. 79.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Rockwell Automation

In other news, VP John M. Miller sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.10, for a total transaction of $303,720.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,140,974.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Rockwell Automation Trading Down 2.5 %

ROK has been the subject of several research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Rockwell Automation from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation to $205.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $190.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $212.00 to $231.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $259.00 to $274.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $240.29.

Shares of ROK stock opened at $236.15 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $240.16 and its 200 day moving average is $235.72. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.08 and a 52-week high of $354.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a market capitalization of $27.26 billion, a PE ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.47.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.33. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 37.06% and a net margin of 9.03%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 9.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Rockwell Automation

(Get Rating)

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products, and services.

Further Reading

