Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $5.47 Million Stock Position in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Get Rating) by 71.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 183,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 76,568 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $5,474,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lake Street Financial LLC grew its stake in VICI Properties by 18.4% in the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 11,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $888,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in shares of VICI Properties during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $21,831,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 92.0% during the 2nd quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 866 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beech Hill Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VICI Properties by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 102,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VICI. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties from $33.50 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of VICI Properties to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on shares of VICI Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, VICI Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.45.

VICI Properties Price Performance

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

Shares of NYSE:VICI opened at $32.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.65, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.75. VICI Properties Inc. has a one year low of $26.23 and a one year high of $35.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be paid a $0.39 dividend. This is an increase from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.73%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.58%.

VICI Properties Company Profile

VICI Properties is an experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including the world-renowned Caesars Palace. VICI Properties' national, geographically diverse portfolio consists of 29 gaming facilities comprising over 48 million square feet and features approximately 19,200 hotel rooms and more than 200 restaurants, bars and nightclubs.

