Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Acquires 1,164 Shares of CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,164 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CME Group were worth $5,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd lifted its position in CME Group by 23.3% during the second quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd now owns 1,260,747 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,075,000 after purchasing an additional 238,555 shares during the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 2,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $212,000. Lake Street Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CME Group by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Financial LLC now owns 3,536 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CME Group by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 530,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $108,614,000 after purchasing an additional 58,047 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

In other CME Group news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total transaction of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Hilda Harris Piell sold 4,901 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.88, for a total value of $999,215.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 33,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,756,583.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total transaction of $98,195.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,866,704.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,511 shares of company stock valued at $2,123,186 in the last three months. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CME has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $216.00 to $210.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on CME Group from $208.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Oppenheimer upgraded CME Group from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $223.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on CME Group from $242.00 to $226.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered CME Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.80.

Shares of CME opened at $187.25 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $199.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.08. The stock has a market cap of $67.31 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.40. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $185.17 and a 12 month high of $256.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.65% and a net margin of 60.43%. CME Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.63%.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

