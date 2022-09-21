Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Shares Bought by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Rating) by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,652 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,424 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Invitation Homes were worth $4,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invitation Homes by 526.4% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Anson Funds Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Invitation Homes during the first quarter worth about $60,000. 95.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:INVH opened at $35.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.09. Invitation Homes Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.15 and a 52 week high of $45.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.63, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes ( NYSE:INVH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Invitation Homes had a net margin of 16.37% and a return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $557.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $548.52 million. Analysts anticipate that Invitation Homes Inc. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Invitation Homes’s payout ratio is currently 154.39%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on INVH shares. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $44.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $40.50 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.29.

Invitation Homes is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

