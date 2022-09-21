CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 152,297 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,718 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $4,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CSX. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of CSX by 294.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $732,770,000. Capital World Investors grew its position in shares of CSX by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 184,488,460 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,936,719,000 after purchasing an additional 7,841,524 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CSX in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,620,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in CSX by 6.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after acquiring an additional 5,632,575 shares during the period. 73.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get CSX alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CSX shares. StockNews.com upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 30th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on CSX to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Loop Capital upgraded CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price objective on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on CSX from $37.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.42.

CSX Stock Down 1.4 %

CSX stock opened at $29.47 on Wednesday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $27.59 and a 1-year high of $38.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $63.10 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $31.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.65.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 29.07% and a net margin of 28.24%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CSX Co. will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. CSX’s payout ratio is 22.47%.

CSX Profile

(Get Rating)

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CSX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CSX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.