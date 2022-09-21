Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) by 10.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,697 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in AvalonBay Communities were worth $5,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of AvalonBay Communities in the first quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Concentric Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.3% in the first quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 28,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,166,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 1,434.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 39,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,698,000 after purchasing an additional 36,514 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in shares of AvalonBay Communities by 133.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 641 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $159,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 88.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVB shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $229.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $225.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AvalonBay Communities in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $208.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of AvalonBay Communities from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $241.75.

Shares of NYSE:AVB opened at $192.88 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $205.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.14, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.94. AvalonBay Communities, Inc. has a one year low of $183.35 and a one year high of $259.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $644.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $632.41 million. AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 33.39% and a return on equity of 7.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.98 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that AvalonBay Communities, Inc. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $1.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $6.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 109.28%.

As of December 31, 2020, the Company owned or held a direct or indirect ownership interest in 291 apartment communities containing 86,025 apartment homes in 11 states and the District of Columbia, of which 18 communities were under development and one community was under redevelopment. The Company is an equity REIT in the business of developing, redeveloping, acquiring and managing apartment communities in leading metropolitan areas in New England, the New York/New Jersey Metro area, the Mid-Atlantic, the Pacific Northwest, and Northern and Southern California, as well as in the Company's expansion markets consisting of Southeast Florida and Denver, Colorado (the "Expansion Markets").

