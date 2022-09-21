Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Increases Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 75,242 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in General Electric were worth $4,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GE. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in General Electric in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in General Electric by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 38,880 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,673,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH boosted its holdings in General Electric by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 27,850 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,637,000 after buying an additional 1,621 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 194,463 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $18,371,000 after purchasing an additional 15,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nishkama Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Electric during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,512,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on General Electric from $108.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on General Electric from $90.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on General Electric from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on General Electric in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on General Electric from $96.00 to $81.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.15.

GE stock opened at $66.59 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.02 billion, a PE ratio of -15.71, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.13. General Electric has a one year low of $59.93 and a one year high of $116.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.32.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $18.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.90 billion. General Electric had a positive return on equity of 7.50% and a negative net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 27th will be given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 26th. General Electric’s payout ratio is -7.55%.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

