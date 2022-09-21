Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $4.77 Million Stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 59,494 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $4,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 6,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,188,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,815,000 after purchasing an additional 516,778 shares during the last quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 11,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 516,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,076,000 after purchasing an additional 17,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter worth about $724,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

CL has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $79.00 to $78.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Colgate-Palmolive to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.57.

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 51,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.27, for a total transaction of $4,198,814.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,024,873.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at $613,890.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock valued at $10,100,532 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $75.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.54, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 0.48. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $72.20 and a 52-week high of $85.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $78.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 315.10% and a net margin of 10.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.39%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

