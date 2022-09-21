Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 378 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $4,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HYA Advisors Inc bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $214,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 843 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $392,000. Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 10,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,585,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $285,000. Institutional investors own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Robert W. Baird upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $488.00 to $529.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $550.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $487.75.

Insider Buying and Selling at Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Stock Up 1.2 %

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Sheila C. Cheston sold 4,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $473.99, for a total value of $1,907,809.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,015,646.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,607 shares of company stock valued at $7,007,034. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Northrop Grumman stock opened at $494.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $344.89 and a 12 month high of $497.20. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $475.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.14. The stock has a market cap of $76.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.00 and a beta of 0.61.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Monday, August 29th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 26th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

