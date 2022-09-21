Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Acquired by Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,981 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 1,330 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Target were worth $5,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target during the first quarter worth $25,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Target in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Target in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in shares of Target during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on TGT. Citigroup lowered their target price on Target from $188.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Target from $161.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Raymond James increased their target price on Target from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Target in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $193.67.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $160.03 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Target Co. has a fifty-two week low of $137.16 and a fifty-two week high of $268.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $182.59.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.33). Target had a net margin of 3.92% and a return on equity of 35.15%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 118,425 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,660,918.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,226 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.80, for a total value of $213,078.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $488,725.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Mulligan sold 39,101 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.02, for a total value of $6,491,548.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 118,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,660,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

